The improbable story of baseball legend (and malaprop funnyman) Yogi Berra is charted in this interesting documentary. A genuine rags-to-riches tale, Yogi's life began humbly in St. Louis. But he would eventually embark on a successful career as catcher with the New York Yankees, winning the hearts of baseball fans everywhere. Bob Costas hosts this retrospective that offers a touching, heartfelt account of Yogi's life and achievements.