You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet

From beyond the grave, celebrated playwright Antoine d'Anthac gathers together all his friends who have appeared over the years in his play "Eurydice." These actors watch a recording of the work performed by a young acting company, La Compagnie de la Colombe. Do love, life, death and love after death still have any place on a theater stage? It's up to them to decide. And the surprises have only just begun...
|Lambert Wilson
|Orphée #2
|Mathieu Amalric
|M. Henri
|Michel Piccoli
|Le père
|Anne Consigny
|Eurydice #2
|Sabine Azéma
|Eurydice #1
|Hippolyte Girardot
|Dulac
