Not Available

You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

CNC

From beyond the grave, celebrated playwright Antoine d'Anthac gathers together all his friends who have appeared over the years in his play "Eurydice." These actors watch a recording of the work performed by a young acting company, La Compagnie de la Colombe. Do love, life, death and love after death still have any place on a theater stage? It's up to them to decide. And the surprises have only just begun...

Cast

Lambert WilsonOrphée #2
Mathieu AmalricM. Henri
Michel PiccoliLe père
Anne ConsignyEurydice #2
Sabine AzémaEurydice #1
Hippolyte GirardotDulac

View Full Cast >

Images