You Are My Destiny

Naomi, a corporate heiress from Japan, vacations to Hong Kong with her two colleagues. Bored, she sneaks out to visit the city and befriends a local rock band and, appreciative of the company, later helps the members with their debit issues. Meanwhile, Naomi's colleagues received news that the big boss of their company succumbed to a heart attack and that Naomi must sign a document to prevent the company from being turned over to a corrupt executive. The colleagues try to locate Naomi, just as a relationship develops between her and the band leader.