You Became I

In an apocalyptic world, dark forces lead the desperate yet powerful, to clone Christ from the Shroud of Turin; a top secret effort to bring peace. The project is thought to have failed, yet the child survives and rises to power in a new United World Order. Our story picks up after the war is over. Only a few remain resistant to the UWO. Jude Stone, among the best soldier's of the war, finds himself a displaced detective in the New America's Division of the UWO tasked with the elimination of all resistance. Particularly, the Christians blamed for killing his wife in a vengeful attack. Confronted by Christ himself, Jude discovers that he has been fighting for the wrong side and turns his sights on the UWO and the World President himself. Will he succeed in destroying the Collossus the UWO has become before it's too late?