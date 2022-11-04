Not Available

You Came Along

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

War hero flier Bob Collins goes on a war bond selling tour with two buddies, and substitute "chaperone" Ivy Hotchkiss. Bob's a cheerful Lothario with several girls in every town on the tour. After some amusing escapades, Bob and Ivy become romantically involved, agreeing it's "just fun up in the air." Then Ivy finds out the real reason why it shouldn't be anything more.

Cast

Robert CummingsMaj. Bob Collins
Lizabeth ScottIvy Hotchkiss
Don DeForeCaptain W. Anders
Charles DrakeLt. R. Janoschek
Julie BishopMrs. Taylor
Kim HunterFrances Hotchkiss

