You Came Along

War hero flier Bob Collins goes on a war bond selling tour with two buddies, and substitute "chaperone" Ivy Hotchkiss. Bob's a cheerful Lothario with several girls in every town on the tour. After some amusing escapades, Bob and Ivy become romantically involved, agreeing it's "just fun up in the air." Then Ivy finds out the real reason why it shouldn't be anything more.
|Robert Cummings
|Maj. Bob Collins
|Lizabeth Scott
|Ivy Hotchkiss
|Don DeFore
|Captain W. Anders
|Charles Drake
|Lt. R. Janoschek
|Julie Bishop
|Mrs. Taylor
|Kim Hunter
|Frances Hotchkiss
View Full Cast >