1938

You Can't Take It with You

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 22nd, 1938

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Alice, the only relatively normal member of the eccentric Sycamore family, falls in love with Tony Kirby. His wealthy banker father, Anthony P. Kirby, and his snobbish mother, strongly disapprove of the match. When the Kirbys are invited to dinner to become better acquainted with their future in-laws, things do not turn out the way Alice had hoped.

Cast

Lionel BarrymoreGrandpa Martin Vanderhof
James StewartTony Kirby
Edward ArnoldAnthony P. Kirby
Mischa AuerBoris Kolenkhov
Ann MillerEssie Carmichael
Spring ByingtonPenny Sycamore

View Full Cast >

Images