You Can't Take It with You

Alice, the only relatively normal member of the eccentric Sycamore family, falls in love with Tony Kirby. His wealthy banker father, Anthony P. Kirby, and his snobbish mother, strongly disapprove of the match. When the Kirbys are invited to dinner to become better acquainted with their future in-laws, things do not turn out the way Alice had hoped.
|Lionel Barrymore
|Grandpa Martin Vanderhof
|James Stewart
|Tony Kirby
|Edward Arnold
|Anthony P. Kirby
|Mischa Auer
|Boris Kolenkhov
|Ann Miller
|Essie Carmichael
|Spring Byington
|Penny Sycamore
