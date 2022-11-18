Not Available

You Cannot Kill David Arquette

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

XTR

Following his infamous championship as part of a marketing stunt for the film Ready to Rumble, David Arquette is widely known as the most hated man in pro-wrestling worldwide. Nearly 20 years after he "won" the initial title, through ups and downs in his career, with his family, and with his struggles with addiction, David Arquette seeks redemption by returning to the ring...for real this time.

Cast

Patricia ArquetteHerself
Luke PerryHimself
Courteney CoxHerself
Rosanna ArquetteHerself
David ArquetteHimself
Kevin NashHimself

Images