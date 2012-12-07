2012

You Don't Know Bo

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 7th, 2012

Studio

Not Available

A close look at two-sport athlete Bo Jackson and the creation of a legend. Even without winning a Super Bowl or World Series, Bo will forever be known as a cultural icon and one of the most famous athletes of all time. This film will examine the truths and tall tales that surround Jackson, and how his seemingly impossible feats captured our collective imagination for an all-too-brief moment in time.

Cast

Bomani JonesHimself
Boomer EsiasonHimself
Mike GreenbergHimself
Chuck KlostermanHimself
Howie LongHimself
Bo JacksonHimself

View Full Cast >

Images