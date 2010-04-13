2010

You Don't Know Jack

  • Drama

April 13th, 2010

Bee Holder Productions

Angel of mercy… or murderous “Doctor Death”? Jack Kervorkian is one of the most polarizing figures in modern American history, a man whose passionate belief that people have the right to die has brought him both praise and vilification. Oscar®- and Emmy®-winning actor Al Pacino brings “Dr. Death” to life in an all-new HBO Films presentation: You Don’t Know Jack, directed by Oscar®-winner Barry Levinson.

Danny HustonGeoffrey Fieger
Susan SarandonJanet Good
John GoodmanNeal Nicol
Brenda VaccaroMargo Janus
Eric LangeJohn Skrzynski
James UrbaniakJack Lessenberry

