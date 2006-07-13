2006

You, Me and Dupree

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

July 13th, 2006

Studio

MMCB Film Produktion 2004

After standing in as best man for his longtime friend Carl Petersen, Randy Dupree loses his job, becomes a barfly and attaches himself to the newlywed couple almost permanently -- as their houseguest. But the longer Dupree camps out on their couch, the closer he gets to Carl's bride, Molly, leaving the frustrated groom wondering when his pal will be moving out.

Cast

Owen WilsonDupree
Matt DillonCarl
Michael DouglasMr. Thompson
Seth RogenNeil
Amanda DetmerAnnie
Ralph TingToshi

