You're Telling Me!

Sam Bisbee is an inventor whose works (e.g., a keyhole finder for drunks) have brought him only poverty. His daughter is in love with the son of the town snob. Events conspire to ruin his bullet-proof tire just as success seems near. Another of his inventions prohibits him from committing suicide, so Sam decides to go on living..
|Joan Marsh
|Pauline Bisbee
|Buster Crabbe
|Bob Murchison (as Larry 'Buster' Crabbe)
|Adrienne Ames
|Princess Lescaboura
|Louise Carter
|Mrs. Bessie Bisbee
|Kathleen Howard
|Mrs. Murchison
|Tammany Young
|Caddy
