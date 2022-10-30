Not Available

You Shoot, I Shoot

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A hired killer pairs up with an amateur filmmaker to provide clients with satisfying footage of enemies getting whacked in this black comedy. Business is down, so hit man Bart is thrilled when Mrs. Ma hires him to kill her enemies -- and film the murders. But Bart's first video killing stinks, so he hires filmmaker Chuen. Although business subsequently picks up, their notoriety creates complications.

Cast

Cheung Tat-MingCheun
Hyper BBMahjong girl
Kenneth BiVictim
Chan Fai-HungHung
Michael Chan Wai-ManBill
Joe ChengMrs. Ma's mahjong friend

View Full Cast >

Images