You Shoot, I Shoot

A hired killer pairs up with an amateur filmmaker to provide clients with satisfying footage of enemies getting whacked in this black comedy. Business is down, so hit man Bart is thrilled when Mrs. Ma hires him to kill her enemies -- and film the murders. But Bart's first video killing stinks, so he hires filmmaker Chuen. Although business subsequently picks up, their notoriety creates complications.
|Cheung Tat-Ming
|Cheun
|Hyper BB
|Mahjong girl
|Kenneth Bi
|Victim
|Chan Fai-Hung
|Hung
|Michael Chan Wai-Man
|Bill
|Joe Cheng
|Mrs. Ma's mahjong friend
