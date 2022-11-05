You, the People

This entry in MGM's series of shorts, "Crime Doesn't Pay", features a big city crime boss's attempt to use his crime "machine" to fraudently win re-election for the current corrupt mayor. By using several illegal tactics, and aided by voter apathy, the crime boss nearly continues his control of the city.
|Byron Shores
|Deputy William 'Bill' Wright
|Paul Everton
|Mayor James W. 'Jim' Wheelock
|Matt McHugh
|Albert 'Bert' / 'Perky' Perkins
|Raymond Bailey
|Bailey Henchman
|William Bailey
|Jim
|Hugh Beaumont
|Pete
