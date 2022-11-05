1940

You, the People

  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 29th, 1940

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

This entry in MGM's series of shorts, "Crime Doesn't Pay", features a big city crime boss's attempt to use his crime "machine" to fraudently win re-election for the current corrupt mayor. By using several illegal tactics, and aided by voter apathy, the crime boss nearly continues his control of the city.

Cast

Byron ShoresDeputy William 'Bill' Wright
Paul EvertonMayor James W. 'Jim' Wheelock
Matt McHughAlbert 'Bert' / 'Perky' Perkins
Raymond BaileyBailey Henchman
William BaileyJim
Hugh BeaumontPete

