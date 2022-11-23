You Won’t Bring Me to My Knees

Not Available

What do volunteer firefighting, Dalmatia, Jože Potrebuješ and denial of one’s true self have in common? This is a film which tells nothing new… A film about Slovenian popular music, the only genre that can live off its consumers’ approval alone; no subsidies, whining and advertising. What happens after music critics and art theorists go to bed? What happens when radio editors stop pretending that mainstream music in Slovenia is in sync with that at global level? What happens when students quit the act of being urban and progressive, surrendering themselves to their newly discovered roots? What happens is Slovenian Popular Music.