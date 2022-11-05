1932

Young America

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 16th, 1932

Studio

Fox Film Corporation

Already in trouble with the law, Arthur and his friend Nutty break into a drugstore to get medicine for Nutty's grandmother. The druggist's wife, Mrs. Doray, asks for custody. When he hears them arguing over him, Arthur runs away. When he returns Mr. Doray is being held up by bandits at the drugstore.

Cast

Doris KenyonEdith Doray
Ralph BellamyJudge Blake
Tommy ConlonArthur Simpson
Beryl MercerGrandma Beamish
Anne ShirleyMabel Saunders
Raymond BorzageEdward 'Nutty' Beamish

Images