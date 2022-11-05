Young America

Already in trouble with the law, Arthur and his friend Nutty break into a drugstore to get medicine for Nutty's grandmother. The druggist's wife, Mrs. Doray, asks for custody. When he hears them arguing over him, Arthur runs away. When he returns Mr. Doray is being held up by bandits at the drugstore.
|Doris Kenyon
|Edith Doray
|Ralph Bellamy
|Judge Blake
|Tommy Conlon
|Arthur Simpson
|Beryl Mercer
|Grandma Beamish
|Anne Shirley
|Mabel Saunders
|Raymond Borzage
|Edward 'Nutty' Beamish
