Chan Ho Nam and Chicken are back again in Young and Dangerous 3, this time taking on the rival "Tung Sing" triad, who is attempting to usurp Hung Hing influence in Hong Kong by having Tung Sing member "Crow" (Roy Cheung) frame Ho Nam for the murder of Hung Hing Chairman Chiang Tin Sang (Simon Yam). On the plus side, Chicken finds a new love interest in Wasabi (Karen Mok), the daughter of the comedic priest, Father "Lethal Weapon" Lam.