1982

Young Doctors in Love

  • Comedy

Release Date

July 15th, 1982

Studio

ABC Motion Pictures

An "Airplane!"-style spoof of hospital soap operas: a brilliant young trainee can't stand the sight of blood; a doctor romances the head nurse in order to get the key to the drugs cabinet; there's a mafioso on the loose disguised as a woman - in other words all the usual ingredients present and correct, though in this case the laughs are intentional.

Cast

Sean YoungDr. Stephanie Brody
Héctor ElizondoAngelo / Angela Bonafetti
Harry Dean StantonDr. Oliver Ludwig
Patrick MacneeJacob
Dabney ColemanDr. Joseph Prang
Kyle T. HeffnerDr. Charles Litto

