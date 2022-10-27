Young Doctors in Love

An "Airplane!"-style spoof of hospital soap operas: a brilliant young trainee can't stand the sight of blood; a doctor romances the head nurse in order to get the key to the drugs cabinet; there's a mafioso on the loose disguised as a woman - in other words all the usual ingredients present and correct, though in this case the laughs are intentional.
|Sean Young
|Dr. Stephanie Brody
|Héctor Elizondo
|Angelo / Angela Bonafetti
|Harry Dean Stanton
|Dr. Oliver Ludwig
|Patrick Macnee
|Jacob
|Dabney Coleman
|Dr. Joseph Prang
|Kyle T. Heffner
|Dr. Charles Litto
