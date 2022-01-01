Young Guns II

Only three of the original five "young guns" -- Billy the Kid (Emilio Estevez), Jose Chavez y Chavez (Lou Diamond Phillips), and Doc Scurlock (Kiefer Sutherland) -- return in Young Guns, Part 2, which is the story of Billy the Kid and his race to safety in Old Mexico while being trailed by a group of government agents led by Pat Garrett
|Emilio Estevez
|William H. 'Billy the Kid' Bonney
|Kiefer Sutherland
|Josiah Gordon 'Doc' Scurlock
|Lou Diamond Phillips
|Jose Chavez y Chavez
|Christian Slater
|Arkansas Dave Rudabaugh
|William Petersen
|Patrick Floyd 'Pat' Garrett
|Alan Ruck
|Hendry William French
View Full Cast >