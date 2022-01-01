1990

Young Guns II

  • Western
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 31st, 1990

Studio

Morgan Creek Productions

Only three of the original five "young guns" -- Billy the Kid (Emilio Estevez), Jose Chavez y Chavez (Lou Diamond Phillips), and Doc Scurlock (Kiefer Sutherland) -- return in Young Guns, Part 2, which is the story of Billy the Kid and his race to safety in Old Mexico while being trailed by a group of government agents led by Pat Garrett

Cast

Emilio EstevezWilliam H. 'Billy the Kid' Bonney
Kiefer SutherlandJosiah Gordon 'Doc' Scurlock
Lou Diamond PhillipsJose Chavez y Chavez
Christian SlaterArkansas Dave Rudabaugh
William PetersenPatrick Floyd 'Pat' Garrett
Alan RuckHendry William French

View Full Cast >

Images