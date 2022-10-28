Not Available

Young @ Heart

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Documents the true story of the final weeks of rehearsal for the Young at Heart Chorus in Northampton, MA and many of whom must overcome health adversities to participate. Their music going against the stereotype of their age group. Although they have toured Europe and sang for royalty, this account focuses on preparing new songs for a concert in their home town.

Cast

Helen BostonHerself - aged 76
Louise CanadyHerself - aged 77
Chadwick Boseman
Nelsan Ellis
Elaine FligmanHerself - aged 83
Jean FlorioHerself - aged 83

View Full Cast >

Images