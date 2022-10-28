Young Man with a Horn

Aimless youth Rick Martin learns he has a gift for music and falls in love with the trumpet. Legendary trumpeter Art Hazzard takes Rick under his wing and teaches him all he knows about playing. To the exclusion of anything else in life, Rick becomes a star trumpeter, but his volatile personality and desire to play jazz rather than the restricted tunes of the bands he works for lands him in trouble.
|Lauren Bacall
|Amy North
|Doris Day
|Jo Jordan
|Hoagy Carmichael
|Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby
|Juano Hernandez
|Art Hazzard
|Jerome Cowan
|Phil Morrison
|Mary Beth Hughes
|Marge Martin
