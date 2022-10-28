1950

Young Man with a Horn

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 28th, 1950

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Aimless youth Rick Martin learns he has a gift for music and falls in love with the trumpet. Legendary trumpeter Art Hazzard takes Rick under his wing and teaches him all he knows about playing. To the exclusion of anything else in life, Rick becomes a star trumpeter, but his volatile personality and desire to play jazz rather than the restricted tunes of the bands he works for lands him in trouble.

Cast

Lauren BacallAmy North
Doris DayJo Jordan
Hoagy CarmichaelWillie 'Smoke' Willoughby
Juano HernandezArt Hazzard
Jerome CowanPhil Morrison
Mary Beth HughesMarge Martin

View Full Cast >

Images