Young Sons Of The Desert

Not Available

Five young Qatari men, used to the air-conditioned and remote-controlled comfort of Twenty-first Century life in the Gulf, take on the ancient desert traditions of their forefathers. They’re physically and mentally pushed to their limits by a wise Desert Sheik in some of the most severe desert conditions on the planet. They will be taught ancient desert skills, they will face specific tests as individuals and as a group, and they will live through the same adversity as their ancestors. How will they survive?