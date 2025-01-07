Not Available

Young Werther

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ashland Hill Media Finance

Charming, passionate, totally irresponsible young novelist Werther is sent to the city on an errand by his mother. By chance, he meets lovely Charlotte, whose allure and commitment to her impressive, stable fiancé Albert will turn Werther’s life upside down. Werther and Charlotte embark on an emotional affair, while Werther and Albert start an awkward friendship. The more entwined this trio becomes, the harder it is to navigate the complexities of lust, affinity, and love.

Cast

Douglas BoothWerther
Alison PillCharlotte
Amrit KaurMelanie
Iris ApatowSissy
Patrick J. AdamsAlbert
Laurie MurdochMr. Sandman

View Full Cast >

Images