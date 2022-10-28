Not Available

Younger and Younger

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Kushner-Locke Company, The

Just an absorbing story that rolls out in a leisurely fashion, gradually pulling the viewer into this unique locale. Sutherland, Davidovitch and even Kellerman are wonderful. Sutherland must have been delighted to find this role and he made the most of it. Again, not for everyone, but an intriguing trip into a world most of us will never know, but might like to.

Cast

Donald SutherlandJonathan Younger
Lolita DavidovichPenny
Brendan FraserWinston Younger
Sally KellermanZigZag Lilian
Julie DelpyMelodie
Linda HuntFrances

