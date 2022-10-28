Younger and Younger

Just an absorbing story that rolls out in a leisurely fashion, gradually pulling the viewer into this unique locale. Sutherland, Davidovitch and even Kellerman are wonderful. Sutherland must have been delighted to find this role and he made the most of it. Again, not for everyone, but an intriguing trip into a world most of us will never know, but might like to.
|Donald Sutherland
|Jonathan Younger
|Lolita Davidovich
|Penny
|Brendan Fraser
|Winston Younger
|Sally Kellerman
|ZigZag Lilian
|Julie Delpy
|Melodie
|Linda Hunt
|Frances
