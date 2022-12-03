Your Musical is Cancelled: The Musical!

Not Available

After COVID-19 leads to the delay of a small regional theatre company's musical production, the cast and crew are summoned to a Zoom meeting by the theatre's shady benefactor, Mr. Muncheon to discuss their fate. While waiting for him to sign on, they lament about quarantine, unemployment, and the state of the world. Will the theatre survive? Or will their family be torn apart indefinitely? Through laughter, tears, and unprompted musical numbers, they'll discover the only way to navigate this new world is by sticking together.