Not Available

Your Turn to Die

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

When Gordon Smash tries to get away with the loot from a successful diamond heist, his fellow conspirators shoot him in the back. Smash manages to get a clue to newspaper reporter Robert Foster, who sets of to retrieve the diamonds. Despite becoming a target for the rest of the gang, Foster prefers to rely on fashion model Arabella and news paper photographer 'Flash' instead of the more seasoned Inspector Chandler.

Cast

Claudio BrookRobert Foster
Daniela BianchiArabella
Sydney ChaplinInspector Chandler
Jess HahnBoris
Yves VincentFelton
Paolo GozlinoGordon Smash

View Full Cast >

Images