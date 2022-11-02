Your Turn to Die

When Gordon Smash tries to get away with the loot from a successful diamond heist, his fellow conspirators shoot him in the back. Smash manages to get a clue to newspaper reporter Robert Foster, who sets of to retrieve the diamonds. Despite becoming a target for the rest of the gang, Foster prefers to rely on fashion model Arabella and news paper photographer 'Flash' instead of the more seasoned Inspector Chandler.
|Claudio Brook
|Robert Foster
|Daniela Bianchi
|Arabella
|Sydney Chaplin
|Inspector Chandler
|Jess Hahn
|Boris
|Yves Vincent
|Felton
|Paolo Gozlino
|Gordon Smash
