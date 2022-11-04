Your Witness

Adam Hayward, a successful New York City defense lawyer, receives a cable that the British war buddy who saved his life at Anzio Beach is now in trouble with the law in England. Taking the advice of his secretary to go to England rather than wire money, Adam arrives in his friend's village to find him about to stand trial for the murder of the hired stable-hand, Lawrence.
|Leslie Banks
|Col. Roger Summerfield
|Felix Aylmer
|The British Judge
|Andrew Cruickshank
|Sir Adrian Horth K.C
|Patricia Cutts
|Alex Summerfield
|Harcourt Williams
|Richard Beamish
|Jenny Laird
|Mary Baxter
