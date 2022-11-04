1950

Your Witness

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 25th, 1950

Studio

Not Available

Adam Hayward, a successful New York City defense lawyer, receives a cable that the British war buddy who saved his life at Anzio Beach is now in trouble with the law in England. Taking the advice of his secretary to go to England rather than wire money, Adam arrives in his friend's village to find him about to stand trial for the murder of the hired stable-hand, Lawrence.

Cast

Leslie BanksCol. Roger Summerfield
Felix AylmerThe British Judge
Andrew CruickshankSir Adrian Horth K.C
Patricia CuttsAlex Summerfield
Harcourt WilliamsRichard Beamish
Jenny LairdMary Baxter

