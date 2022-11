Not Available

The 178 women who anonymously created many popular standards of radio, film and stage in the Tin Pan Alley era (1920 to 1949) are celebrated in this American Masters production, which focuses on four of them: Dorothy Fields, Kay Swift, Dana Suesse and Ann Ronell. Betty Buckley hosts and performs three classic numbers: "I Can't Give You Anything But Love," "The Way You Look Tonight" and "I Feel a Song Coming on."