YouShoot: Amazing Kong

Not Available

Uncensored, unapologetic, and revolutionary...are we talking about YouShoot or Amazing Kong? That could be debated as our latest guest to take the "YouShoot oath" - ask me anything - sits down and shoots with YOU about everything you had for her. From the ring, to the locker room, to the bedroom, Kong sets it straight. Amazing Kong is pro wrestling's most dominant female wrestler with a reputation stretching across the globe, from U.S. to Japan. But you may be shocked to see just how down to earth and fun she really is. Get ready...Kong shoots on YOU, right here on the only shoot series conducted entirely by the fans... ...YOUSHOOT!