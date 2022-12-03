Not Available

YouShoot: Chyna

    She has been a magnet for controversy since bursting onto the wrestling scene. Chyna knows how to grab headlines, whether it’s when she began wrestling men, winning titles, mixing it up on The Surreal Life, or joining Vivid Video. And now her ultimate headline…opening up to YOU! Chyna has taken the YouShoot oath and agreed to take all of your questions! Waltman? Check. Hunter? Check. The YouShoot Games? Check. Steph? Check. You wanted her…now you got her. Get ready to spend a night with Chyna!

