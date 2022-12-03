YouShoot: Perry Saturn

Not Available

Every YouShoot features a guest that gets people talking. And this is no exception as the man that everyone asked us to find, finally resurfaces and takes the hotseat! Perry Saturn takes the YouShoot oath and agrees to answer it all...drugs, shootings, ECW, WCW, WWE, Bischoff, Sullivan, Vince, and every other wrestling buzzword is covered as YOU host another hot edition of the show that changed the game! Join Perry for the most honest and humble look inside the life of a man that made the rounds in the big leagues and then threw it all away. The highs were high, and the lows were quite low, as you'll see in this spellbinding and hilarious edition of the one and only YOUSHOOT!