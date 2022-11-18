YouTube Bazaar

Not Available

The film is submerging in the world of YouTube and internet amateur-made-films posting through the eyes of Bahoi, one of Romania's most viewed filmmakers. The first part of the movie deeply analysis his films by going to his hometown village in Romania, Peninsula, and meeting Bahoi's most famous characters. Also through Bahoi's own words we are trying to find out why is he filming so much brilliant material, why is he posting it on the internet and how he took this passion with him to the West. In the second part we are traveling along with Bahoi throughout Europe to discover more talented people and make some sense of this huge boom in filmmaking.