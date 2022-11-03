Yudh Abhyas is an annual exercise between the Indian and U.S. armies. Yudh Abhyas 2012 took place in Mahajan training range, Rajasthan, India 70km from the Pakistan border. This is a short trailer showing some of the events of the military exercise. The units that took part were from U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) including the A troop 2-14 Cav 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division from Schofield Barracks, Hawaii and the 6th Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 2nd Engineer Brigade out of Ft. Richardson,
