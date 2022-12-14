Yuriko's Aroma

Not Available

30 something year old Yuriko (Noriko Eguchi) works as a aromatherapist at an aroma salon. She uses essentials oils and her hands to soothe her client’s inner well-being. Yuriko also has a secret she can’t tell anyone; She gets incredibly turned on by the sweaty scent of a 17 year old high school student named Tetsuya (Shota Someya). Tetsuya is also the nephew of the salon owner (Jun Miho). Meanwhile, salon client Ayama (Saori Hara) asks to practice aromatherapy, but her real intent is to press her large breasts against Yuriko.