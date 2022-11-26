Not Available

Yvette Chauvire: France's Prima Ballerina Assoluta

    Documentary includes rare performance footage of Chauvir in scenes from L' cuyere, Le P ri, Giselle (with Nureyev), and the Dying Swan, as well as Chauvir in coaching sessions. In this absording tribute to Chauvire, filmmaker Dominique Delouche captures her detailed coaching sessions with stars of the Paris Opera Ballet. Classical perfection was the hallmark of Chauvire's dancing, with a strong emphasis on body and shoulder placement (EPAULEMENT), and this is everywhere evident in her work with her younger colleagues, elevating their performances both artistically and stylistically.

