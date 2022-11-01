Not Available

Zameen

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

An Army colonel (Devgan) and his commandos capture a dangerous terrorist. The other members of the terrorists' organization hatch a plot to hijack an Indian jet and demand his release in exchange. In Mumbai, ACP Jay (Bachchan) is hot on their trail. He discovers Army's involvement in the case and has to work together with the colonel. However, there are some skeletons in the closet.

Cast

Ajay DevgnCol. Ranvir Singh Ranawat
Abhishek BachchanACP Jaideep 'Jai' Rai
Bipasha BasuNandini J. Rai
Mukesh TiwariBaba Zaheer Khan
Pankaj DheerCaptain Bashir Ali
Arun BaliPakistani' Home Minister

