An Army colonel (Devgan) and his commandos capture a dangerous terrorist. The other members of the terrorists' organization hatch a plot to hijack an Indian jet and demand his release in exchange. In Mumbai, ACP Jay (Bachchan) is hot on their trail. He discovers Army's involvement in the case and has to work together with the colonel. However, there are some skeletons in the closet.
|Ajay Devgn
|Col. Ranvir Singh Ranawat
|Abhishek Bachchan
|ACP Jaideep 'Jai' Rai
|Bipasha Basu
|Nandini J. Rai
|Mukesh Tiwari
|Baba Zaheer Khan
|Pankaj Dheer
|Captain Bashir Ali
|Arun Bali
|Pakistani' Home Minister
