About being young and Sámi, focusing on the topics, pride, love and conflict. Isabel moves from her mother in Stockholm to her father in Jokkmokk. Amoc rap in Aanaarsämikielâ, Inari Sámi, a language used among 400 people. Alette doesn't feel like a Sámi. Thomas is a drummer, snowboards and dream of being an actor. The skier Tonje always fall in love with a Sámi. Why? Jon is adopted from Colombia and joiks a lot. Thomas and Petra plan for their future. Ritva loves horseback riding. Amanda likes theatre and politics. Vocalist Sandra wonders how much Sámi she is. Johan is brought up in a religious home where music is prohibited. Aslak love scooters. Marit was bullied in school because she is a Sámi.