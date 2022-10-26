Peyton and Barney are fun loving high school students working on a science project with white mice. When one of the mice begins to move food toward itself with out touching it, Barney finds he has accidently discovered a formula for telekinetic powers. Now, how much trouble can a high school boy who can move things with just his mind get into?
|Scott Baio
|Barney Springboro
|Willie Aames
|Peyton Nichols
|Robert Mandan
|Walter J. Coolidge
|Felice Schachter
|Bernadette
|Scatman Crothers
|Dexter Jones
|Roger Bowen
|Mr. Springboro
