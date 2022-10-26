1982

Zapped!

  • Comedy

Release Date

July 22nd, 1982

Studio

City Films

Peyton and Barney are fun loving high school students working on a science project with white mice. When one of the mice begins to move food toward itself with out touching it, Barney finds he has accidently discovered a formula for telekinetic powers. Now, how much trouble can a high school boy who can move things with just his mind get into?

Cast

Scott BaioBarney Springboro
Willie AamesPeyton Nichols
Robert MandanWalter J. Coolidge
Felice SchachterBernadette
Scatman CrothersDexter Jones
Roger BowenMr. Springboro

