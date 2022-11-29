Zapruder Film of the Kennedy Assassinaton

Not Available

The Zapruder Film is a silent 8mm color motion picture sequence shot by Abraham Zapruder with a Bell & Howell camera, as United States President John F. Kennedy's motorcade passed through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963. Unexpectedly, Zapruder's camera ended up capturing the President's assassination. In 1994, the Zapruder film was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the United States Library of Congress and was selected for permanent preservation in the National Film Registry.