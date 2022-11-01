Not Available

Zatôichi's Flashing Sword

  • Action
  • Drama

Daiei Motion Picture Co., Ltd.

Blind masseur Zatoichi is nursed back to health by a young woman after he is shot by a gang member. Zatoichi, who had come to the village to repay a debt, now feels further indebted. He commits himself to use his amazing sword skills to help the young woman's father, whose river-crossing service is under attack by the same gang responsible for Zatoichi's wounds.

Tatsuo EndôBoss Yasugoro of Takeya
Takashi EtajimaSeiroku
Ryûtarô Gomi
Bokuzen HidariKyubei
Jun KatsumuraYasugoro yakuza
Naoko KuboKuni

