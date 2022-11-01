Zatôichi's Flashing Sword

Blind masseur Zatoichi is nursed back to health by a young woman after he is shot by a gang member. Zatoichi, who had come to the village to repay a debt, now feels further indebted. He commits himself to use his amazing sword skills to help the young woman's father, whose river-crossing service is under attack by the same gang responsible for Zatoichi's wounds.
|Tatsuo Endô
|Boss Yasugoro of Takeya
|Takashi Etajima
|Seiroku
|Ryûtarô Gomi
|Bokuzen Hidari
|Kyubei
|Jun Katsumura
|Yasugoro yakuza
|Naoko Kubo
|Kuni
View Full Cast >