Zdes pakhnet ladanom

It is generally accepted that if a new hero appears in provincial Russia, sooner or later he will inevitably end up in one of the capitals. Theodore Currentzis lived for a long time contrary to this principle: he first flew from Athens through Petersburg to Novosibirsk, and then settled for eight years in Perm, where he headed the Opera and Ballet Theater and the Diaghilev Festival. All these years, Theodore remained extremely open on the one hand, and inaccessible and alienated on the other. Officials fought with him now, then put up, fans created a cult, but it seems that no one came to understand what he really lived and how the myth was built around him.