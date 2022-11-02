Not Available

Zeder

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

A.M.A. Film

Stefano, a young journalist, buys a used typewriter and accidentally sees that some text is still readable on the ribbon. He manages to reconstruct the story of a scientist, Paolo Zeder, who in the 1950's discovered that some types of terrain have the power to revive the dead that are buried in them. Stefano's investigations bring him in contact with a group of renegade scientists that are still making experiments to prove Zeder's theories.

Cast

Anne CanovasAlessandra
Cesare BarbettiDr. Meyer
Ferdinando OrlandiGiovine - faux Don Luigi
John StacyProfessor Chesi
Gabriele LaviaStefano

