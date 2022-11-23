Zeeland: 'The Hidden Paradise'

Not Available

This Traveltalk visits Zeeland, a province of the Netherlands. Traditional costumes and architecture abound and cleanliness is a hallmark of local life. They paint their houses every year and Saturday is the great cleaning day. Dog carts are widely used. Zeeland is the richest agricultural province of the Netherlands and specializes in dairy farming with production of cheese and butter. Most of the land has been recovered land from the sea where you now find now fields and fruit trees.