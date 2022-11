Not Available

Old age is what awaits us all. But some just live their lives, while others live without noticing years. Our hero - an artist - a painter, a man who is not discouraged. He is 79 years old and still romantic. He had four wives and did not count how many “muses”. And he wants to fall in love again and only then die. The main thing for him is the love of painting and of course the love of life.