In a hellish future where human beings have become stupefied by the state of permanent happiness they have been genetically altered to experience, Jack offers relief via drugs that cause his customers the welcome phenomenon of pain. But when Jack receives a mysterious videotape of his dead father, he sets out to unmask the dangerous conspiracy that has created this dystopian world.
|Jason Robards III
|Ed
|Ana Asensio
|Lisa
|Didier Flamand
|Rich Man
|Zohra Lampert
|Ms. Minor
|Moises De Pena
|Seducer
|Al Nazemian
|Nimble
