Zero Effect

Daryl Zero is a private investigator. Along with his assistant, Steve Arlo he solves impossible crimes and puzzles. Though a master investigator, when he is not working, Zero doesn't know what to do with himself. He has no social skills, writes bad music, and drives Arlo crazy. In his latest case, Zero must find out who is blackmailing a rich executive, and when his client won't tell him, why.
|Bill Pullman
|Daryl Zero
|Ben Stiller
|Steve Arlo
|Ryan O'Neal
|Gregory Stark
|Kim Dickens
|Gloria Sullivan
|Angela Featherstone
|Jess
|Hugh Ross
|Bill
