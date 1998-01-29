1998

Zero Effect

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 29th, 1998

Studio

Castle Rock Entertainment

Daryl Zero is a private investigator. Along with his assistant, Steve Arlo he solves impossible crimes and puzzles. Though a master investigator, when he is not working, Zero doesn't know what to do with himself. He has no social skills, writes bad music, and drives Arlo crazy. In his latest case, Zero must find out who is blackmailing a rich executive, and when his client won't tell him, why.

Cast

Bill PullmanDaryl Zero
Ben StillerSteve Arlo
Ryan O'NealGregory Stark
Kim DickensGloria Sullivan
Angela FeatherstoneJess
Hugh RossBill

