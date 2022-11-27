Not Available

What if the future of our planet depended on reintroducing mammoths to the Siberian tundra? This is the Zimov hypothesis. Back to the Ice Age and Welcome to Pleistocene Park. At the Arctic Circle, in Siberia, two Russian scientists, Serguei Zimov and his son Nikita, are conducting a unique experiment: turning back time and going to the Ice Age to stop global warming. According to their hypothesis, a large-scale reintroduction of herbivores to the Arctic would stop the permafrost from melting. Could the mammoth’s return to Siberia save humanity? It’s the story of a scientific and philosophic quest, of an endless fight to stop the countdown to the climate apocalypse.