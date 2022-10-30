Zindagi 50 50 has three stories of common people's special dreams. And to fulfill those dreams they have to struggle hard. Sometimes few get it easily, where most of them must struggle very hard with lots of sacrifice, values, principals to achieve their dreams. Among them only few get it after long struggle time where most of them have to loose everything with a failure tag.
|Veena Malik
|Madhuri
|Riya Sen
|Naina
|Rajan Verma
|Birju
|Arya Babbar
|Addy
|Supriya Kumari
|Rupa
|Rajpal Yadav
|PK Lele
