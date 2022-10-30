Not Available

Zindagi 50 50

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Zindagi 50 50 has three stories of common people's special dreams. And to fulfill those dreams they have to struggle hard. Sometimes few get it easily, where most of them must struggle very hard with lots of sacrifice, values, principals to achieve their dreams. Among them only few get it after long struggle time where most of them have to loose everything with a failure tag.

Cast

Veena MalikMadhuri
Riya SenNaina
Rajan VermaBirju
Arya BabbarAddy
Supriya KumariRupa
Rajpal YadavPK Lele

