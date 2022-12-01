Zindagi Khoobsoorat Hai

Not Available

Murad Hussein and Gul Baloch have been enemies for years. Murad would like to propose a truce so that the two families become friends again, and for this occasion he has chosen to marry his brother to Gul's sister. The wedding is arranged and Gul and his family are accordingly invited. Gul does attend the wedding, bless the couple, and when night came, he and his accomplices brutally kill every male in the household, including his very own brother-in-law. Gul's sister loses her sanity, and is taken back home, where he lives with his daughter...