Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Mumbai-based Kabir Dhiman, who comes from a wealthy building construction family, proposes to his long-time girlfriend, Natasha, much to the delight of both their respective families. He then gets together with one of two of his close friends, Imran Habib, a writer by profession, and they contact their London-based financial broker friend, Arjun, to remind him of a pact of traveling to Spain. The trio commence their long overdue trip not fully realizing that Arjun has still not forgiven Imran for his break-up with Sunani, while he himself regrets being dumped by Rohini, and must also compete with Imran for the affections of gorgeous Deep Sea Diving Instructor, Laila; Kabir struggles to accept life as Natasha's husband; and Imran must ready himself to meet his biological father, Salman, who had abandoned him at birth.