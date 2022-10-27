Not Available

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

UTV Motion Pictures

Mumbai-based Kabir Dhiman, who comes from a wealthy building construction family, proposes to his long-time girlfriend, Natasha, much to the delight of both their respective families. He then gets together with one of two of his close friends, Imran Habib, a writer by profession, and they contact their London-based financial broker friend, Arjun, to remind him of a pact of traveling to Spain. The trio commence their long overdue trip not fully realizing that Arjun has still not forgiven Imran for his break-up with Sunani, while he himself regrets being dumped by Rohini, and must also compete with Imran for the affections of gorgeous Deep Sea Diving Instructor, Laila; Kabir struggles to accept life as Natasha's husband; and Imran must ready himself to meet his biological father, Salman, who had abandoned him at birth.

Cast

Farhan AkhtarImraan
Abhay DeolKabir
Katrina KaifLaila
Kalki KoechlinNatasha
Naseeruddin ShahSalman Habib
Ariadna CabrolNuria

