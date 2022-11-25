Not Available

indagi tumse is a women oriented film based on social issue, which is a major concern for Indian families. The purpose of the film is to create awareness among public regarding hidden illness of society such as parents in old age home after sacrifices their entire life for their children. Sadhna Singh from super hit film (Nadiya ke paar) making come back with this most needed subject and playing a significant role of a mother and highlights the straggle, sacrifices and then problems faced by parents after a certain age. Also featuring veteran actor from 90s era Guddi Maruti & Rajesh Puri in supporting role. Zindagi tumse is an emotional, musical and inspirational film directed by Tariq Bhat.